A comprehensive look at the Sheboygan housing market through the eyes of people

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Single mom Cha Xiong has lived in a full house for almost two years — unintentionally.

She’s been staying with her brother, his two children, and her two kids while trying to get back on her feet.

"My kids are almost adults, and we still don't have a place to call home," Xiong said. "Nothing's really moved forward."

Although her life has stabilized, she can’t move out. The Sheboygan housing market has other plans.

"When I look at houses, I'm like, ‘Ugh, I can't find anything, so I might as well get an apartment — it'll be easier, right?’ But then when I look at apartments, it costs as much as a mortgage."

Xiong makes too much money to qualify for low-income housing but not enough to afford a three-bedroom home. She’s been in the market for one for over nine months.

"I’ve always wanted to give [my kids] more…"

According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association, median home prices in Sheboygan increased by 16% within the last year. As of August, that number was $284,500. Meanwhile, home sales decreased by 17%.

Beatriz Amador, born and raised in Sheboygan, became a homeowner for the first time in February, but it wasn’t easy for her either.

"The market was ridiculously crazy," she said, shaking her head.

Amador's family had to jump through hoops to get financial assistance. Several options fell through along the way.

"It turned out that we didn’t qualify, so our down payment wasn’t there. We were really scared as to how to proceed with that — we were counting on that money," she explained. "We really didn’t think we were going to find our home."

Partners for Community Development, an organization providing resources and financial aid to renters and home buyers in Sheboygan and four other counties, stepped in to cover the Amadors' down payment.

Amador, who works for Partners, reflected on the moment. "I’ve never had a home for myself, so this was huge for us," she said with a smile.

A housing report from the City of Sheboygan, released this summer, revealed a less than 1% vacancy rate for owned homes. More than 3,000 homes are needed to ease the high demand, not including rental units.

Kierra Brooks, 32, was also fortunate to find a house. She said properties were available one day and gone the next.

"Some of these rents… two bedrooms, $2,000," Brooks scoffed. "Who can afford that, especially if you're a single mom like me?"

Brooks heard about Partners for Community Development through her co-workers at the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce. Even with their guidance, closing on a house took over six months.

"I wouldn’t have had a down payment without them," she remarked. "I don’t have many homeowners in my family, especially at my age… My parents don’t even own a home."

Brooks advises people like Xiong to use as many resources as possible.

"It’s a very tough process, and it can discourage you. But as long as you stick it out, something's going to come out of it."

