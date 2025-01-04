2025 Annual Sheboygan Co Night to Shine honors those with special needs — how you can help

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — It brings tears to Rachael Wilson's eyes when she thinks about the impact of Night to Shine (NTS) on people in the Sheboygan community.

She is the lead chairperson for NTS.

"You know, something was always missing in my life... and I think I found it."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Night to Shine is an annual, global event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate people with special needs.

"They are considered God's royalty for the night."

Participating churches host the event on the same evening, including those in Sheboygan County.

It is the only county active in southeast Wisconsin.

Watch: Sheboygan Co Night to Shine honors those with special needs

2025 Annual Sheboygan Co Night to Shine honors those with special needs

The turnout for the event is so large that it is hosted simultaneously in Sheboygan Falls (at St. Paul Lutheran Church) and Plymouth (Christian Life and Salem UCC churches).

"There's like this breath of... oh my gosh... you get goosebumps," said Plymouth event lead KJ Ehr. "The second I got in the middle of 15 people and tried to match up kings and queens, I have been hooked ever since."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

To start the night, the guys get a shoe shine and the ladies have their hair and makeup done. Then they hop in a limo and arrive at the party with a red carpet entrance.

It’s one of the moments that excites 23-year-old Nick Hoftiezer, one of the kings from last year. He has Down syndrome.

“What was your favorite part?” I asked him.

Hoftiezer immediately started busting a move, so I did too.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

NTS includes dinner, dancing, and a crowning ceremony.

"That is infectious because you get to see the excitement, and then you're excited, and you're drawn in by the passion," noted Ehr.

With the event only about a month away, organizers are asking for the community’s help. They need donations and volunteers.

“We host 200 kings and queens. We need just 200 people alone to come alongside and connect with them,” Ehr explained. “And then it’s about two-and-a-half people behind [that pair],” bringing the total to at least 700.

Local businesses are also welcome to participate.

“Everybody that we talk to gets excited because you can invest in something bigger than yourself,” Ehr smiled. “So it’s a whole community that comes together, not just churches."

“Those people are so special, and they need to be celebrated," Wilson said tearfully. “It’s a beautiful night. Everyone should just be a part of it."

To volunteer or donate, go to sheboygancounty.nighttoshine.com

