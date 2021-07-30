ROC shooter Batsarashkina doubles up on pistol gold

EVENT STATS

Vitalina Batsarashkina of the ROC, who won the 10m air pistol competition on Sunday, edged out South Korea's Kim Min-Jung in a shoot-off to take her second gold medal of the Games at the Olympic women's 25m sport pistol event Friday.

The coach at the Siberian State University of Physical Education and Sport took silver in the mixed team pistol event

In the event featuring sets of five targets at which the eight finalists must fire quickly, Batsarashkina hit all five in the third, fourth and sixth series to move into pull level with Kim. From the fourth series onward, the lowest-ranked competitor is eliminated, and defending champion Anna Korakaki of Greece departed early in sixth place.

Bronze medalist Xiao Jiaruixan had to survive two tiebreaking shoot-offs to remain in the competition. After the second, she had closed in on the leaders with 28 hit targets, two behind Batsarashkina and Kim, but she could only manage one hit in her final series to finish third.

Batsarashkina and Kim were tied after the sixth, seventh and eighth series. In the ninth, Kim took the lead with four hits to Batsarashkina's three, but the Russian shooter responded with a perfect five to Kim's four in the final, leaving each shooter with 38 hits out of 50 targets.

Kim missed four of five in the shoot-off, while Batsarashkina hit four.

Batsarashkina won the silver medal in the 10m air pistol event in Rio but finished well back in the 25m sport pistol, placing 13th. She was the runner-up, though, in sport pistol at the 2018 World Championships.

Alexis Lagan placed 18th in qualifying. Fellow American Sandra Uptagrafft was 33rd.