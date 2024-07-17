'We need somebody who’s a fighter': Delegates respond to day three theme, 'Make America Strong Once Again'

The theme for day three of the Republican National Convention is ‘Make America Strong Once Again.’

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with delegates about what this theme means to them and many different perspective poured in.

Many shared that they already feel a lot of strength within the Republican Party. After what they’ve seen from Former President Donald Trump and his family, they said strength has been on display very clearly. In fact, Frank Gaba of Indiana said, right now, there is no one better to represent strength than Trump.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Frank Gaba is from Notre Dame, Indiana.

“We need somebody who’s a fighter and him getting, that incident that happened with him getting shot showed how tough he was while Biden is weak as they come,” said Gaba.

Another perspective doubled down on a previous theme from day one of the RNC, ‘Make America Wealthy Again.’ Sydni met with Ruth Streck of Wisconsin, who says for her a stronger economy is key.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Ruth Streck of Winnebago County says she wants a strong economy.

“Oh golly, there’s so many things,” said Streck. “I mean we’re retired, the economy and inflation, we need a strong, we need a strong economy.”

Overall, the hope was that the strength of the Republican Party would extend beyond this week and reach all people. With the right leadership many shared they believe it is possible and believe Trump is the leader to do it.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Kyle Stevenson is a delegate from Menomonee Falls.

“American strength is American prosperity for all people for all races and all religions,” said Kyle Stevenson of Wisconsin.

