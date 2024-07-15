Volunteers from Wisconsin and across the country guide thousands of volunteers, help RNC run smoothly

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — After months of waiting, the moment is finally here: day one of the RNC.

Without the dozens of volunteers guiding the thousands of visitors making their way in and around the convention — nothing would run as smoothly.

They are the front line for anyone here to participate, from delegates, politicians and media, to the average guest.

Decked out in their red volunteer t-shirts, they are easy to spot and ready at a moment’s notice.

Mary Meurer and Tracy Johnson are two of the volunteers who spoke with TMJ4’s Elaine Rojas-Castillo on Monday.

They are both Wisconsin natives and say as soon as they heard the RNC was looking for volunteers, they had to get involved.

“I didn't want to get into the whole politics of it. I just think, let's make Milwaukee shine while we can,” said Meurer.

“This is once in a lifetime. This is not going to happen again for our city and our state. So, I think people should come down, take this opportunity for what it is and just leverage it for the future,” said Johnson.

They both say all the last-minute changes, including increased security measures and long lines, haven’t been an issue so far but they are prepared for anything.

