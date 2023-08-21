TMJ4 News partners with WTMJ Radio, Business Journal for new RNC-focused podcast

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is teaming up with WTMJ-AM (620) and the Milwaukee Business Journal to host a new podcast called "Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC", focusing on the important implications the Republican National Convention and debate will have on our area.

In the podcast, available for listening and download here, we focus on the political and financial impacts of the RNC on the Milwaukee megaregion.

We are releasing new episodes every month through the end of 2023 and the episodes will be posted on the 4th Monday of each month. The first episode was released on Aug. 21. That's just in time for the first Republican presidential debate, being held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, and ahead of the Republican National Convention, being held in July of 2024 in Milwaukee.

The podcast features TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson, WTMJ Radio's John Mercure and Vince Vitrano, and the Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass.

