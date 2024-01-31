Watch Now
NewsRepublican National Convention

Actions

TMJ4 given exclusive access to Secret Service preparations for Republican National Convention

Secret Service agents preparing for Republican National Convention
Tim Vetscher, TMJ4
Secret Service agents preparing for Republican National Convention
Secret Service agents preparing for Republican National Convention
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 10:20:51-05

TMJ4 got an exclusive look at how Secret Service agents are preparing for the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Agents from the Secret Service got together Wednesday morning with the Private Sector And Community Impact Subcommittee to talk about outreach operations. The goal was to start establishing points of contact with businesses and neighbors inside the RNC's secure zone.

Secret Service prepares for RNC
Secret Service prepares for RNC

Secret Service agents will lead the operation with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukeee County Emergency Management, the Milwaukee County Health Department, and the FBI.

TMJ4 gets exclusive access to Secret Service RNC preps
TMJ4 gets exclusive access to Secret Service RNC preps

Teams will go door to door to gather questions and concerns from people about the convention, which is expected to bring around 35,000 visitors to the area. The information gathered will be used to create a security plan.

Those teams will visit several venues that are hosting portions of the RNC, including Fiserv Forum and Panther Arena.

Charles Benson is working on a full report. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device