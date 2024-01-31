TMJ4 given exclusive access to Secret Service preparations for Republican National Convention

TMJ4 got an exclusive look at how Secret Service agents are preparing for the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Agents from the Secret Service got together Wednesday morning with the Private Sector And Community Impact Subcommittee to talk about outreach operations. The goal was to start establishing points of contact with businesses and neighbors inside the RNC's secure zone.

Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 Secret Service prepares for RNC

Secret Service agents will lead the operation with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukeee County Emergency Management, the Milwaukee County Health Department, and the FBI.

Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 TMJ4 gets exclusive access to Secret Service RNC preps

Teams will go door to door to gather questions and concerns from people about the convention, which is expected to bring around 35,000 visitors to the area. The information gathered will be used to create a security plan.

Those teams will visit several venues that are hosting portions of the RNC, including Fiserv Forum and Panther Arena.

Charles Benson is working on a full report. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip