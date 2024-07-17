Watch Now
RNC has brought visitors from all over the world: Not everyone traveled too far

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge spoke to a man who made the short drive up from Illinois.
TMJ4's Symone Woolridge chatted with some of our RNC visitors, who didn't have to travel far.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jul 17, 2024

The Republican National Convention has brought people from all over the country to Milwaukee, but not everyone had to travel very far.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge met 84-year-old Bob Crowther while walking around the Plaza Tuesday. She spoke to him about his experience at the RNC so far and heard his description of the rally for former President Donald Trump last month in Racine.

84-year-old Bob Crowther is visiting from Illinois. He says he's loved the food he's tried in Milwaukee.

Crowther is an Army veteran from Illinois and says he loves Milwaukee. He says beside good food, the city has great people.

Watch: Symone chats with visitors to the RNC.

Republican National Convention brings visitors from Illinois

"Nice people, that I've seen. And the security is marvelous. I still say that incident is hard to imagine, what happened in Butler," said Crowther, in reference to the weekend assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Bob said he had some great calimari at one of the hotels here — we're glad he's enjoying his time in Milwaukee.

