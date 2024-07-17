RNC has brought visitors from all over the world: Not everyone traveled too far

The Republican National Convention has brought people from all over the country to Milwaukee, but not everyone had to travel very far.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge met 84-year-old Bob Crowther while walking around the Plaza Tuesday. She spoke to him about his experience at the RNC so far and heard his description of the rally for former President Donald Trump last month in Racine.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge 84-year-old Bob Crowther is visiting from Illinois. He says he's loved the food he's tried in Milwaukee.

Crowther is an Army veteran from Illinois and says he loves Milwaukee. He says beside good food, the city has great people.

Watch: Symone chats with visitors to the RNC.

Republican National Convention brings visitors from Illinois

"Nice people, that I've seen. And the security is marvelous. I still say that incident is hard to imagine, what happened in Butler," said Crowther, in reference to the weekend assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Bob said he had some great calimari at one of the hotels here — we're glad he's enjoying his time in Milwaukee.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip