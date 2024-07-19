RNC Delegates 'charmed' by downtown Racine

A few dozen delegates from Montana and Vermont checked out Racine’s downtown, as they spent the week based in the area, during the Republican National Convention.

Montana Delegate Susan Reneaw told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin, that while their time in the area was limited, she and her peers took some time to explore what the city had to offer.

TMJ4 News Susan Reneaw, Montana Delegate.

“I am absolutely charmed by your lovely lovely city and the people,” Reneaw said of her trip down Main Street. “Your shop people have had beautiful welcome signs for us.”

“There’s a lot of friendly people we see around,” fellow Montana delegate Eric Olsen said. “They haven’t beat up on us with all our garb on because you hear about “liberals” doing that, but everybody’s been smiling.”

TMJ4 News Eric Olsen, fellow Montana delegate.

Both delegates, covered in Republican party campaign buttons, said that the warm welcome was just part of what made the week a good one. They’re thrilled about the GOP’s election prospects.

"We feel from watching his emotion during the whole convention that maybe he's been humbled a bit by that close encounter with death,” Olsen said of former president Donald Trump. “I think he may come out more of a uniter."

“It has been a very unifying and very uplifting convention,” Reneaw agreed, “very much different than Cleveland.”

Reneaw also said though she’s ending the week with a hoarse voice and exhausted, falling asleep on the bus ride back to her hotel, the RNC experience was worth the trip.

