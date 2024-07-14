MILWAUKEE — The US Secret Service held a press conference at Centennial Hall to provide updates on security ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The update comes after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

At the press conference, officials said they feel the plans that have been in place for more than a year now are enough to keep this convention safe.

VIDEO: Retired CIA officer discusses security impact at RNC

Retired CIA officer discusses security impact at RNC

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins talked with retired CIA officer Phil Humphries on Sunday to discuss his reaction to the update.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip