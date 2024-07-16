Racine businesses welcome in RNC visitors, hope for economic boost

MILWAUKEE — Some businesses in Racine have already started to experience some extra traffic as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee Monday.

To make RNC visitors feel welcome, bars and shops in and around Main Street, like Dimples have red, white, and blue decorations and signage displayed.

“These are our guests,” business owner Dimple Navratil said. “We want them to feel comfortable.”

TMJ4 News Dimple Navratil, business owner.

Navratil said her store regularly carries patriotic-themed clothes and accessories but this week they made sure to have much more in stock. So far, her extra preparations seem to be paying off.

“It has been very good for business,” she said. “The people who have been coming in here have been really nice and asking for recommendations, not only where to else to go shop but where to eat.”

Just a half mile away from Dimples, Republican Party Delegates from Montana and Vermont are staying at the Double Tree Hotel during the convention.

The hotel’s director of sales Cassandra Munding said while delegates will spend most of their time in Milwaukee during the convention, many have either arrived early or are staying an extra day in Racine.

“They’ve all been really friendly,” Munding said. “We’ve let them know about all of our local restaurants. I know some are interested in bars—so along Main Street.”

TMJ4 News Cassandra Munding, Director of Sales and Marketing, Racine Double Tree Hotel.

Munding also said, during the RNC, some bars in Racine will stay open up to 4:00 am, as delegates likely will have late nights in Milwaukee.

Leadership with the Hotel Verdant, which is located in downtown Racine, said they’re sold out most of the week and busier than they’ve ever been before.

They said that’s in part because the RNC is causing compression in Milwaukee, pushing business to outlying areas like Racine.

It’s extra traffic to the city that Chatroom General Manager Tom Landerman said he hasn’t seen just yet but he’s hopeful.

“Well, like everybody else you hope that it has a nice impact to increase your foot traffic, increases your volumes,” Landerman said.

TMJ4 News Tom Landerman, Chatroom General Manager.

A spokesperson with Visit Racine County said they’ve exceeded their goal of 80 percent hotel occupancy during the convention.

