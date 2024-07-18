NBC News' Lester Holt joins TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz for rapid-fire questions

Morning person or night owl?

Cats or dogs?

Packers or Bears?

NBC News anchor Lester Holt answered all of these questions and more!

Holt is in Milwaukee this week covering the Republican National Convention. But, he was kind enough to stop the TMJ4 studios to chat with our staff and answer our questions about his incredible journalism career.

Does Lester Holt still get checks for his cameo in "The Fugitive"? Watch:

Rapid fire questions with NBC News' Lester Holt

He was also a good sport — and answered some rapid-fire questions from TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz.

See how Holt answered in the media player above.

Watch TMJ4's expanded interview with Lester Holt tonight on TMJ4 News at 6.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip