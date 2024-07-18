NBC News' Lester Holt joins TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz for rapid-fire questions

Morning person or night owl?
Cats or dogs?
Packers or Bears?
NBC News anchor Lester Holt answered all of these questions and more!
Holt is in Milwaukee this week covering the Republican National Convention. But, he was kind enough to stop the TMJ4 studios to chat with our staff and answer our questions about his incredible journalism career.
Does Lester Holt still get checks for his cameo in "The Fugitive"? Watch:
He was also a good sport — and answered some rapid-fire questions from TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz.
See how Holt answered in the media player above.
Watch TMJ4's expanded interview with Lester Holt tonight on TMJ4 News at 6.
See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.