Local voters tune into GOP presidential candidate debate, share hopes for upcoming race

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Tucked in the banquet hall of Pallas Restaurant, more than a dozen people listened closely as those vying for the highest office in the land took the stage for the start of the election season.

Andrew Benton is in town from Louisiana on business and says he wanted to watch with other people to hear their perspectives and hopefully get some answers on the issues that matter to him the most.

“I’m just seeing what's been happening with the economy and inflation. It's been really difficult for me, especially recently buying a house, moving on my own, struggling to pay bills,” said Benton. “I’m hoping that we can get the country on a better track. So that way, people can be able to afford, I say the American dream but really just a normal life to not have to live in poverty.”

Joseph Abujana says he’s supporting former President Donald Trump, having voted for him in the last two elections.

He says he supports Trump skipping Wednesday’s debate and says he would have done the same thing.

“There’s no good reason for him to be here. He’s got 50% support. I wouldn’t be here. If I was him, I would not be here. They need to fight themselves and leave him out of their fight,” said Abujana.

Joel and Linda Richmond say they wanted to come to Wednesday’s viewing party to support the Republican Party.

Joel is the Wauwatosa Republican Chair and says he wants to see change in government at all levels.

“We have a constitution and apparently they are not smart enough to be able to follow it. So, they've decided to make up their own. I think people don't have a lot of faith in our government right now, both at the state level and certainly at the national level. There's absolutely nothing to follow there at the moment,” said Richmond.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip