Kenosha right in the middle of two major conventions this summer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Mars Cheese Castle owner Natalie Broussard might have to order more cheese curds and few extra cases of Spotted Cow for what an extremely busy summer in Kenosha.

Kenosha is in the middle of two two national conventions – the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (Aug. 19-22).

“It’s very exciting knowing we’re going to get a huge influx of visitors during the convention,” Broussard said. “We’re always prepared to take on large crowds and love having the opportunity to do so.”

Fairfield by Marriott, located at 10601 120th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, blocked all 108 of its rooms for the RNC in July.

All 108 rooms were booked weeks ago.

Jake Hoey is manager at the I-94 Welcome Center in Pleasant Prairie. The Kenosha native said his hometown could welcome a record number of visitors this summer.

“We’re very excited about the conventions, the RNC in Milwaukee and the DNC in Chicago,” Hoey said. “We want to welcome as many people as possible to this area.”

Many will be tempted to stop at Mars Cheese Castle, located off the Highway 142 exit on I-94.

Mars Cheese Castle sells more Spotted Cow than any independent retailer in Wisconsin, according to Broussard.

“Having such longevity close to the interstate has meant we’ve had the opportunity to be ambassadors for the state for many, many years,” Broussard said.

