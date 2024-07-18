Keepin' it cheesy: Wisconsin delegation to wear cheeseheads on final night of RNC

MILWAUKEE — How does the Wisconsin GOP delegation share its state pride on the final night of the Republican National Convention? By wearing cheeseheads, of course.

"[Texas] had the [cowboy] hats, they were looking great, and we thought, 'well hey, what about us'?" Kathy Broghammer, part of the Wisconsin delegation said.

Broghammer told TMJ4's Charles Benson that the entire delegation would be sporting the cheeseheads Thursday night as a "surprise" for former President Donald Trump.

So if you've ever wanted to see former Gov. Scott Walker or Gov. Tommy Thompson in a cheesehead, this is your chance.

Night four of the RNC will conclude with remarks from Donald Trump - that's scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. You can watch on TMJ4.com or your TMJ4 streaming app.

