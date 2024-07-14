Watch Now
NewsRepublican National Convention

Actions

InDogCision 2024, a voter registration and dog adoption event, was canceled

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
TMJ4
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 14, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Sunday's event InDogCision by Comedy Central's the Daily show was canceled.

The event was previously scheduled to take place Sunday at 11 p.m. and was designed to get people registered to vote and to adopt furry friends.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission partnered with the Daily Show to put on the event. Giveaways, doggie swaps, dog photo shoots and voter registration opportunities would have been part of the event.

If anyone wishes to register to vote, click here.

If anyone wants to adopt a furry friend, click here.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RNC 2024 MILWAUKE 480X360.png

Follow the Republican National Convention with TMJ4 News