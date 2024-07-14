InDogCision 2024, a voter registration and dog adoption event, was canceled

MILWAUKEE — Sunday's event InDogCision by Comedy Central's the Daily show was canceled.

The event was previously scheduled to take place Sunday at 11 p.m. and was designed to get people registered to vote and to adopt furry friends.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission partnered with the Daily Show to put on the event. Giveaways, doggie swaps, dog photo shoots and voter registration opportunities would have been part of the event.

If anyone wishes to register to vote, click here.

If anyone wants to adopt a furry friend, click here.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip