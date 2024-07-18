Hispanic Leadership Coalition hopes to engage Latino voters on final day of RNC

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — On the final day of the RNC, organizations across the city are working to inspire different communities to head to the polls.

Latinos are expected to make up more than 14 percent of all eligible voters this November, an all-time high.

Lauren Peña is one of those voters.

She joined the Republican Party just five months ago in her home state of Texas, after seeing high unemployment and few options for good schools.

"I know a lot of people think that they're Democrats, if you're low income, you're a Democrat and it's just not true," said Peña.

On Thursday, members of the Hispanic Leadership Coalition gathered to discuss policies important to them.

"They fear number one, that this country is quickly becoming the countries that they fled, like Cuba and Nicaragua and Venezuela," said Jorge Martinez, Director, Hispanic Leadership Coalition.

Martinez says they talked about stronger restrictions at the border, enforcing greater punishments for drug offenses, and lowering the inflation rate.

He says those goals come directly from the Latino voters his team is hoping to meet and mobilize.

"Whether it's faith events, like our Faith with Purpose tour that we created, whether it's block parties or town halls, or one-to-one conversations when we knock on doors or when we see them in the street," said Martinez.

Peña says she plans to vote for the first time this November because of the changes she hopes to see.

"They really think that their voice can't be heard. And I just really want to inspire people like, 'Hey, our voice will be heard. We just got to come together," said Peña.

