Going with the flow: Milwaukee's Edelweiss Cruises serves Port Washington amid RNC closures

PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Many downtown Milwaukee businesses are affected by RNC security measures this week.

Brick-and-mortar locations located near or in restricted areas have been forced to close altogether, but Edelweiss Cruises isn’t one of them.

The Milwaukee River Boat Tours service made a shift in its operations to make up for business that would have otherwise been lost during the convention.

The answer? Temporarily move to Port Washington.

"During the summertime, especially in July, I can't imagine they can let the boats sit for a whole week,” noted fill-in Tour Guide Mike Mullen – who’s also the executive director of Lakeshore Natural Resources Partnership.

Edelweiss partnered with the city to host tours from the local Lake Michigan coast.

"Port Washington has done so many improvements, I mean look at this marina and the park,” said tour attendee Judy Guse. "I feel bad for Edelweiss. It would've been perfect to show the delegates the beauty of Milwaukee."

Guse has booked downtown river tours before, but now she’s avoiding the area entirely.

"You will not see me anywhere near that downtown and all of the chaos."

She invited her friend Shirley Westphal to tag along on the Port Washington cruise – a new experience for both of them.

“I enjoy downtown Milwaukee, but it’s just a little bit more active than what we would want to be involved in right now,” Westphal added.

"I think it's nice that [Edelweiss has] gotten an opportunity to come out and still be able to do their jobs and do their work and share it with another part of the local communities."

Mullen worked this past weekend’s cruises, all which were fully booked, he said.

"The crowds have been really good. And it's a great day to be out on a boat."

Port Washington tours will run through Thursday – two each day at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. There is still some availability, but tickets are booking quickly.

"We jumped at the chance,” Guse said. Their loss our gain. Let them enjoy Milwaukee. We’ll enjoy Port Washington.”

