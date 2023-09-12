DNC, RNC leaders share hopes for convention's arrival in 2024, potential impact on elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With less than 10 months to go until the 2024 Republican National Convention, Milwaukee is focused on a potentially game-changing year ahead.

“The fact that we were able to land the DNC and then the RNC should show the world that Milwaukee is a place that you want to come if you’re looking for a big convention,” said Alex Lasry.

At a luncheon in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, DNC national committeeman and former Senate candidate Alex Lasry, along with 2024 RNC MKE Host Committee chairman Reince Priebus, shared their hopes for bipartisan teamwork as the city prepares for the big event.

“We from the very beginning of this process have to work with Democrats in order to make this work. There are very few cities we can go to that are run by Republicans,” said Priebus.

Wisconsin has long been considered a battleground state in presidential elections.

Lasry and Priebus agree that the need to be seen is critical.

“Wisconsin voters, we make you earn it. You don’t get to just throw a TV ad and not show up in the community. You have to build that relationship. You have to build that trust,” said Lasry.

“I believe that Wisconsin is extremely divided. It goes without saying. I think 20,000 people will decide the election one way or the other. I think it is a state unlike any state that I can think of,” said Priebus.

Looking ahead, they say the hope is that candidates understand how important Wisconsin voters are in the national conversation.

“You can fly in and out and whatever happens, happens. Raise your money nationally and get in and get out, that’s not going to make a difference. You play it right, you do the right thing, you promote the city and you take to heart what the job is, I think it makes a huge difference,” said Priebus.

