Delegates say they'll do their part to 'Make America Great Once Again.'

It is the final day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum!

It is sure to be a big night, with former President Donald Trump taking the main stage. It will be Trumps first time speaking since the assassination attempt against him during a rally in Pennsylvania. His wife Melania and daughter Ivanka are expected to be in Milwaukee on Thursday as well.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with delegates who said they’re eager to see Trump tonight. They said it’s he is the perfect person to wear up the final theme for the week ‘Make America Great Once Again.’

“It shows our strength and where we’re going to be and where we’re gong to go, where we came from and our philosophy moving forward,” said Julie Grubeq from Illinois.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Julie Grubeq is from Illinois

“I think having the man himself come out and give his speech and really share his vision again with the country is going to be absolutely amazing,” said Hilario Deleon, Chairman of the Republican Party in Milwaukee County.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Hilario Deleon is the Chairman of the Republican Party in Milwaukee County

Several themes and topics have been covered over the course of the week. Sydni asked delegates how they plan to take what they’ve learned back to their own communities in order to begin making American great once again.

Cindy Warner, 2nd Vice Chair for the Republican Party Milwaukee County said she felt as though she received clear instruction and resources on how to move forward with uniting her community. She said she plans to share what she learned during conversations surrounding economic growth, safety, school choice and prosperity.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Cindy Warner is the 2nd Vice Chair for the Republican Party Milwaukee County

“We want to be able to move that needle so now we have a game plan in which we can take back into other communities,” said Warner. “Specifically the north side which is my community.”

Rochelle Brooks from Texas said she isn’t so sure how she plans to share all she’s learned with people back home.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Rochelle Brooks is a delegate from Texas

“I was really hoping that they would talk more about what we can do other than just elect Donald Trump. Like we know that’s a must do but we can’t just put it all on him. I’m kind of still waiting on a clue for our marching orders,” said Brooks.

Delegates are hoping to either get clarity or confirmation, from Donald Trump himself, on how to put the ‘Make America Great Once Again’ plan into action. He is expected to speak during the fourth and final session of the RNC.

