Cream City Concepts offers unique accommodations for RNC visitors

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — While it may look like the traditional bar and restaurant on the outside, Oak Barrel Public House has a little secret in its top three floors.

“When we had bought this building, it was originally tenants that were in here. Some of them were already vacant so we decided to turn them into Airbnb rental spaces instead of renting them out as individual apartments,” Mackenzie Beesley, the Event, Sales, and Marketing Manager for Cream City concepts said.

Tucked in the heart of Old World Third Street, Oak Barrel sits close to two other businesses, Third Street Tavern and Who's On Third.

All three are owned by Cream City Concepts.

“We’re walking distance from so many bars, so many restaurants - kitty-corner to Fiserv Forum, kitty-corner to the convention center,” said Beesley.

She said the interest in opening up the spaces came directly from a growing need shared by their customers.

“Milwaukee constantly is growing as a destination place for people to visit, and one thing we constantly hear when larger events come here is there's not enough hotels to house people downtown, or the prices of them are insane,” said Beesley.

Beesley said the RNC Host Committee is already helping connect them to interested visitors like media companies who are coming to town to cover everything.

“All the behind the scenes, those people need somewhere to stay, eat, be taken care of. That's a big part of this. It's not just the delegates and their parties or corporations that decide to throw a mixer, it goes way beyond that,” said Beesley.

While the committee reviews all the proposals coming in, Beesley said her team is ready and waiting to find out what will come their way once decisions start rolling out early next year.

