Business owners tell TMJ4 how they're preparing for RNC with new security map

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Secret Service has announced it's security zone impact map for the 2024 RNC held in Milwaukee.

With the new clarity on which businesses will be impacted, TMJ4 found local businesses inside and outside the zone to ask how they're preparing for the RNC.

Copper, which opened in May, is on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They are just two blocks from Fiserv Forum, where the RNC is taking place.

For Peter Marshall, the owner, the RNC is going to be the first big event for the new bar and restaurant.

"Absolute excitement," Marshall told TMJ4 when asked how he was feeling. "I'm confident we can take care of it."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Peter Marshall, owner of Copper. The new restaurant is right in the middle of the security zone. They have been in contact with the RNC about potential events, but they’re also excited about the foot traffic since they’re right by Fiserv.

Copper sits on the right where the yellow "Vehicle Restricted Zone" turns into the red "Pedestrian Restricted Zone."

TMJ4 was the first to show Marshall the map.

“It’s a reminder of how big it’s going to be," Marshall said. "Seeing it on a map just shows you how widespread all of the people will be. This will be everyone from all over the world here.”

Marshall says they have been in contact with RNC officials since construction started in January. He says they've helped guide RNC guests their way for events and business.

Outside the zone, TMJ4 went to two different businesses. At Boone and Crockett, in the Harbor District, they say they have no plans to change things up for the event.

"We are foregoing all RNC events and we're going to do our own thing," said Emily Dell Revord, the owner of Boone and Crockett.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Emily Dell Revord and Mitch Ciohone, Owners of The Cooperage. They say they're not changing anything for the RNC, and while all are welcome they would rather have events that align more with their beliefs.

At Pepperpot in the Bronzeville Neighborhood, the owner Dwight Jackson, sees an opportunity.

"Most of these businesses are Black-owned so it's great for us when the RNC can come to town," said Jackson.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Dwight Jackson, owner of Pepperpot. Since his restaurant is right across from the GOP community center on North/King, he’s been in contact with them about getting people to come in during the RNC



