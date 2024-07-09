BATTLE OF THE BILLBOARDS: Dozens of political ads hit Milwaukee streets ahead of RNC

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — If you've been on the road recently, you've probably seen some of the dozens of political billboards.

With less than a week until the RNC, TMJ4 spoke to someone who funded one of them and got their thoughts on why they think we're seeing the surge now.

“It was important for me to put up a sign because I don't agree that the RNC should be coming to Milwaukee and I don't think they should be coming to Wisconsin at all,” said Kirk Bangstad, Owner, Minocqua Brewing Company.

Kirk Bangstad.

Kirk Bangstad owns Minocqua Brewing Company.

He put up a billboard on the Marquette Interchange back in May, after getting donations from more than 700 people to create it.

“Our first sign went up in Milwaukee in anticipation of the Convention, but that actual design has now made it throughout Wisconsin,” said Bangstad.

Throughout the course of the day, we saw numerous billboards all over town.

From ones paid for by the Biden campaign in both English and Spanish to ones in support of the former president funded by the Republican National Committee.

With thousands of people expected on our roadways in just a few days, you should expect to see even more signs as we get closer to the start of the convention.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip