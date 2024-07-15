'Back in the game in 5 seconds': Donald Trump Jr. describes 'defiant' father after assassination attempt

In an interview with TMJ4's Charles Benson, Donald Trump Jr. says his father was "defiant" in the face of an assassination attempt Saturday and would bring that same energy to his role as president if re-elected.

“He got shot, and five seconds later he’s up, defiant and fighting back. That’s what he’s going to bring to our country, that’s going to bring the resolve that we need on the world stage," Trump Jr. said.

"That’s exactly what we need. It’s not that he’s processing it over 48 hours, he was back in the game in five seconds.”

Donald Trump Jr. says his father is 'defiant' after assassination attempt

Trump Jr. said his father was "doing well" as he continues to recover from being shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Benson also asked Trump Jr. about his reaction to the announcement of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his father's selection for vice president.

“I think he’s going to be incredible," the former president's son said.

Unfortunately for Trump Jr., it doesn't seem like he'll have time this week in Milwaukee for one of his favorite outdoor activities - fishing.

“I’m usually here on the ice. When I’m here fishing, it’s usually on the ice," Trump Jr. said. "This week, a little bit busy, but I would love to be out there, because there’s some incredible trout out there.”

