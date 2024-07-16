2024 RNC: A look at who is speaking at the RNC on day two

MILWAUKEE — Convention-goers Tuesday will hear from more than forty speakers on day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Five speakers are being described as 'everyday Americans' -- the rest of the speakers are family and political leaders.

Here are just a few of the big names scheduled to speak on Tuesday night:

-Wisconsin senate candidate Eric Hovde

- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

- Florida Governor Ron Desantis

- House speaker Mike Johnson

- Florida senator Marco Rubio

- Lara Trump, the republican national committee co-chair and Eric Trump's wife.

