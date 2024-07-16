Watch Now
NewsRepublican National Convention

Actions

2024 RNC: A look at who is speaking at the RNC on day two

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 16, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Convention-goers Tuesday will hear from more than forty speakers on day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Five speakers are being described as 'everyday Americans' -- the rest of the speakers are family and political leaders.

Here are just a few of the big names scheduled to speak on Tuesday night:

-Wisconsin senate candidate Eric Hovde
- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Florida Governor Ron Desantis
- House speaker Mike Johnson
- Florida senator Marco Rubio
- Lara Trump, the republican national committee co-chair and Eric Trump's wife.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RNC 2024 MILWAUKE 480X360.png

Follow the Republican National Convention with TMJ4 News