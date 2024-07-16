2024 RNC: A look at who is speaking at the RNC on day two

MILWAUKEE — Convention-goers Tuesday will hear from more than forty speakers on day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Five speakers are being described as 'everyday Americans' -- the rest of the speakers are family and political leaders.
Here are just a few of the big names scheduled to speak on Tuesday night:
-Wisconsin senate candidate Eric Hovde
- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Florida Governor Ron Desantis
- House speaker Mike Johnson
- Florida senator Marco Rubio
- Lara Trump, the republican national committee co-chair and Eric Trump's wife.
