Drivers frustrated as 100 vehicles already towed ahead of RNC

Several drivers received citations and had their cars towed in downtown Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works reports that 216 citations have been issued so far and 100 of those vehicles were towed related to RNC parking restrictions.

Cars parked in a tow-away zone could face a $150 citation. 116 of the drivers moved their cars before they could be towed.

The number of closures hitting streets and sidewalks is growing downtown.

"Just drive in circles until you can figure something out," Jordan Schuls says.

Schuls says all the activity can be overwhelming after he drove downtown to meet a friend for lunch.

"I don't even know where I'm parked right now that's how bad it is. We're going to have to search for my vehicle after we're done eating," Schuls explained.

Jordan figured it out to see his friend Kaiyissa Ambriz.

She lives near the RNC security perimeter and says navigating the sidewalks is frustrating.

"Those open and close fences, they feel like a maze. Some of them are open up like it seems like I can get through the next two blocks and then all of a sudden it's closed and you're like stuck on that street," Kaiyissa Ambriz explained.

While things are busy now, most RNC visitors are expected to arrive this weekend.

"We've always got things that are impacting traffic and foot traffic this is just a little bit more unique," Ambriz said.

