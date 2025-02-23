Young scholars in Racine recognized in decades-long Black History Month tradition

For nearly forty years, Racine schools have celebrated Black History Month by recognizing young scholars who are going above and beyond in and out of the classroom.

On Saturday afternoon, at Memorial Hall, dozens of kids from public and private schools were recognized with the 39th annual Black History Youth Achievement Awards.

It’s a tradition Kedric Lewis helped keep going post-pandemic, stepping in as committee chair, when the event was facing an uncertain future.

“When my kids came through the process, we were very excited,” he shared. “So, I just wanted to be a part of this process, and lo and behold I end up becoming the committee chair.”

Award recipients are recognized in four categories: Academic Achievement, Athletic Ability, Excellence in the Arts, and Super Person.

Fifth grader Charlie Olivia Tapia was one of many recipients, highlighted for her outstanding character.

"I was kind of nervous because I was going on stage with a lot of people but now that I got my award, I'm very excited and grateful,” Tapia said.

Tapia’s award for Super Person also gave her parents their own sense of accomplishment at their daughter’s achievement

"It means a lot,” Tapia’s mother Angelia Tapia Garcia said. “It means that I'm doing my job as a parent, showing her right from wrong, continuing to show her to be humble, and continuing to respect others."

Values like those are what Lewis wants to keep uplifting through the long-standing event, promoting a community rooted in the value of education.

“We all just kind of come together in this day of positivity,” Lewis said. “We just need those things at any point but definitely during Black History Month."

