Woman lands new job after mental health scare, credits Racine group

After landing her first job in five years, Cynthia Wurl is in a much different place now than she was a year ago.

Last year, Wurl was hospitalized for trying to take her own life; she credits Racine Friendship Clubhouse for helping her turn her life around.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Cynthia Wurl is a member of the Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

“They’ve been instrumental in my recovery,” she said. “Without the Clubhouse I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The clubhouse works annually to support about 50 to 60 adults like Wurl living with mental illness.

It’s an effort the group’s Community Outreach Coordinator Dee Ware believes is crucial.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Dee Ware is a community outreach coordinator with Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

“We have all the tools for the physical but it’s not many for the mental,” Ware explained.

After working as an RN, Ware said she struggled when confronted with situations that often ended in crisis or death.

It’s why she pivoted to human services, to get involved with prevention-driven efforts.

At the clubhouse, Ware and other staff focus on empowerment through things like confidence building and technology classes—depending on their member's goals for growth.

“I like the fact that they don’t give up,” Wurl said fighting tears. “They strive every day, despite the circumstances, They come in all the time with a smile and even on their bad days they come with good intentions.”

Participants are given the space to identify their own goals, whether educational, social, or work-related.

Clubhouse member Issac Caine also just landed a new job but he ties his success to the friendship he’s made with the group and his ability to better communicate.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Issac Caine is a member of the Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

“I been going through a lot in my life,” Caine shared. “It was time for me to get it out of my chest you know.”

For her part, Wurl said she’s excited about the sense of purpose she’ll get with her new job—offering support and mentorship to special needs youth in Kenosha County.

Watch: Local group helps people find jobs by supporting mental health.

Woman lands new job after mental health scare, credits Racine group

“I love to help people,” she added.” I’m always looking for people that may need help, that I can somehow change their life a little bit cuz that’s what it’s all about.”

So far this year, the clubhouse has helped about a dozen people get jobs and promotions, head off to college, or volunteer in the community.



