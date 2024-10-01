Wisconsin Department of Justice investigating death after police chase in Caledonia

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in the village of Caledonia that occurred on Monday night.

Racine police say, around 9:00 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop — they say the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day. The driver did not pull over and officers began a chase. They say the driver crashed into a tree while speeding near the intersection of Four Mile Road and Main Street in the village of Caledonia.

Despite life-saving efforts by law enforcement, that driver died on the scene.

The DOJ says officers involved in the chase were wearing body cameras and that they have been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI says it will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney's office when the investigation is complete.

