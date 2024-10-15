Water spouts spotted on Lake Michigan off coast near Racine

We're seeing windy conditions today near Lake Michigan.

Those winds are so strong, we're seeing possible water spouts form over the water off the coast near Racine.

11:56 am - Possible waterspout sighting offshore from Racine. Anyone else near the lake in this area seeing it? #wiwx pic.twitter.com/idbR0MGy0S — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) October 15, 2024

Kristen Kirchhaine sent the National Weather Service a picture she captured of the water spout forming. NWS is now issuing a Marine Warning.

Watch: Kristen Kirchhaine breaks down water spouts off Racine coast:

Water spouts forming on Lake Michigan

TMJ4 will be on water spout watch as we continue into the afternoon.

