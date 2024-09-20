Volunteers support Shepherds College's mission, lend repair skills

Seeing the fresh coat of paint, electric work, and new bathroom sink, Brian Canright couldn’t help but be grateful for the dozens of volunteers at Shepherds College Thursday.

Canright serves as the college’s foundation president, and he told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that initiatives like Weidner Cares help their non-profit reach its goal, saving them tens of thousands of dollars in labor, supplies, and equipment costs for upgrades.

“Some of these [projects] are priorities for us, that we just don’t currently have the funds to be able to address, so they’re helping us,” Canright said. “It’s communicating that value and dignity and just an overall better experience for our students.”

Shepherds College in Union Grove is a three-year college that serves students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal is to teach students job skills and how to live independently.

Kevin Albrecht with Weidner Apartment Homes said their company typically chooses a new location to help every year, but the college’s mission stood out to them, so they returned for another year.

“We fell in love with Shepherds College last year, getting to work with the people here,” Albrecht said.

About 80 Weidner volunteers spent the entire day at Shepherds College Thursday making repairs and during their lunch break, hanging out with students.

