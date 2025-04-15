Village of Rochester trustee retires after 50 years, commended for community service

Cake usually isn’t on the menu during Rochester Village board meetings but the chocolate slices, Gary Beck’s favorite, were the community’s small way of showing gratitude.

After 50 years in public office, Beck is retiring from local government. Monday night’s boarding meeting was his last as a village trustee.

“He’s been a pivotal figure as the village has really found its footing in the wake of consolidation,” Village Administrator Chris Bennett said. “When you think of a pillar of your community, you’re thinking of a man like Gary Beck.”

Bennett reached out TMJ4 News to highlight Beck’s accomplishment and show his appreciation for his years of service.

Bennett wasn’t the only one giving Beck his flowers. At Monday’s meeting, several of Beck’s colleagues and community members took to the podium to let him know just how much he meant to the village.

"Your vision for the town and the Village of Rochester has always been for the people,” one former colleague said. “We thank you for your service.”

It was that longstanding love of people and helping others that motivated Beck’s dedication to service beginning with his first foray into politics as Junior Class President at Waterford High School.

“I loved it,” he said, “Every job I’ve ever had has always been dealing with people and working with and helping people in any way I could."

Though Beck admits he thought about retiring at 40 years, he’s glad to have stuck around.

Now he’s excited about his next step and is leaving village hall confident that the community’s leadership is in good hands.

In addition to his time in local government, Beck also served on the Waterford School Board and as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and the Army Reserve as a sergeant major.

This month Beck was elected again to the Waterford Union High School board so, though he’s retiring from the village board, he isn’t stepping away from public office altogether.

