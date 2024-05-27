Veterans keep decades-long tradition going, awe parade-goers

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — The country’s oldest living memorial veterans float was back on the road Monday morning in Racine at the city’s Memorial Day parade.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin first learned about the Boys of 76 float in April; at the time, the veterans maintaining the tradition were struggling to hold the float together.

To keep the 100-year-old tradition going for another century, community members donated thousands to help maintain and upgrade the float.

“I remember watching this float and this parade as a kid,” float volunteer Matt Ostergaard said. “It’s a pretty big deal to me.”

For the past 3 years Ostergaard, a military vet, has participated in the tradition, lathering himself up in brown makeup with gold accents to look like a statue.

In honor of veterans who served the country, he along with several other volunteers stand perfectly still as parade watchers look in awe, making a statement without uttering a single word.

“Well, I think it’s probably the only float that gives me shivers,” Racine resident Jim Magruder said. “It represents sacrifice to me, what other people were willing to sacrifice to guarantee the freedoms we have today.”

Float Commander Rick Lucas said more upgrades to the float’s lettering, foundation, and props are in the works.

