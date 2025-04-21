Vehicle fire on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine shuts down two lanes

RACINE, Wis. — A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine on Monday.

All lanes have since reopened, with closures lasting just under two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Emergency crews on the scene appear to have the fire under control.

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine, which shut down two right lanes early Monday morning. Traffic is seen moving slowly.

Watch the latest update on the closure:

All lanes reopen on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road after vehicle fire

Video from a DOT camera shows a roaring fire on the highway as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. It's unclear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine early Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip