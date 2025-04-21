Watch Now
Vehicle fire on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine shuts down two lanes

RACINE, Wis. — A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine on Monday.

All lanes have since reopened, with closures lasting just under two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Emergency crews on the scene appear to have the fire under control.

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine, which shut down two right lanes early Monday morning. Traffic is seen moving slowly.

Video from a DOT camera shows a roaring fire on the highway as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. It's unclear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on I-41/94 northbound at 7 Mile Road in Racine early Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

