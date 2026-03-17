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United Natural Foods, Inc. to close Sturtevant location this year

Due to an expansion in Illinois, the location of the United Natural Foods, Inc. in Wisconsin will be closing sometime this year, a spokesperson for UNFI said in a statement on Monday.
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JEFFREY ZAMPANTI
The Wisconsin Welcome Center — located off I-94 in Pleasant Prairie — could be a busy place for visitors looking to discover Kenosha this summer.
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Due to an expansion in Illinois, the location of the United Natural Foods, Inc. in Wisconsin will be closing sometime this year, a spokesperson for UNFI said in a statement on Monday.

The UNFI will be transitioning service from the distribution center in Sturtevant and expanding its distribution center in Joliet, Illinois, to support its long-term growth in the Chicago market.

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"The modern technology investments we're making in Joliet are expected to increase the distribution center's capacity and improve service to our partners over time," the spokespersons said in the statement. "We are grateful to our associates at the Racine distribution center and are working to support them through the transition.

It is unknown how many employees will be affected by the transition.

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