Racine business owner helps right a wrong after unlicensed workers mislead homeowner

Led by Christopher Morawski of Purpose Contracting work crews in were hard at work on a Caledonia driveway Wednesday, righting a wrong.

In July the 82-year-old homeowner who wanted to remain anonymous, shared with TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that he was taken advantage of by unlicensed out-of-town workers.

“Every other thing they told me was a lie,” the homeowner said.

After seeing TMJ4’s news story Morawski, whose business is based in Racine County, reached out to TMJ4 wanting to help.

“I’m a family person and I try to treat everybody like family, even the customers,” he said. “So, when they get affected and taken advantage of I kind of take it personally like I could’ve done something to fix that.”

Caledonia Police arrested those workers mid-job, so the 82-year-old didn’t have to pay anything upfront, but if it hadn’t been for Morawski offering to fix the driveway at cost, to undo the damage, the homeowner would’ve been out a lot more.

Morawski said after TMJ4’s news story he’s learned of more customers who’ve been tricked into paying for services that are below industry standards.

The Caledonia homeowner’s driveway for example was paved with less than one inch of asphalt instead of the standard three. That would last 2 to 3 years instead of 2 to 3 decades.

So Morawski is again encouraging people to do their research and better yet support local businesses.

"I like going home happy at the end of the night and so do my guys,” he said. “We step on a job, I know it’s going to be done right.”

"That’s two thousand times better than it was," the homeowner said with a laugh surveying his new driveway. "They did a nice job."

Caledonia Police connected the men arrested to 50 victims across multiple states—charging between 3 to 16 thousand dollars for unlicensed work.

