TOWN OF WATERFORD, Wis. — Tichigan firefighters rescued a deer that fell through the ice into a river on Christmas morning.

The department responded at 9:07 a.m. to a Town of Waterford resident’s report of seven deer falling through the ice, with three still struggling in the water.

By the time firefighters arrived, two of the deer had freed themselves, leaving one trapped. Two firefighters in cold-water rescue suits secured the exhausted deer with a rope and pulled it to safety.

Watch: Tichigan firefighters rescue deer trapped in icy river on Christmas morning

Tichigan firefighters rescue deer trapped in icy river on Christmas morning

Too weak to run, the young deer was dried off by EMS personnel. After about 30 minutes, it stood and walked into the woods, following the others.

The Tichigan Fire Department warns that ice conditions can be unpredictable.

“Being a hero sometimes means knowing when not to act alone but instead seeking help from those equipped to handle emergencies,” Fire Chief William Miller said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip