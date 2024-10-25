The Racine County Board has voted to move forward with a 0.5% sales tax, set to go into effect in April.

County leaders and supporters of the ordinance say the sales tax is crucial to help fund public services Racine County has struggled to pay for, with the Sheriff's Office alone facing a $5 million deficit.

Watch: The Racine County Board votes to move forward with a 0.5% sales tax

The Racine County Board votes to move forward with a 0.5% sales tax

The sales tax is projected to bring a minimum of $20 million a year to the county.

An early version of the proposal would have allocated about half that revenue to property tax relief. However, in a majority vote Thursday night, supervisors amended the ordinance to allocate only $2 million to property tax relief.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip