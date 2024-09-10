Teen riding bike victim of hit-and-run in Racine, mom wants driver found

A mother in Racine is asking for help tracking down a driver after her son was involved in a hit-and-run while riding his bike home from work Saturday.

16-year-old Samuel Polenski said he was hit by an elderly woman at the intersection of Hayes Ave. and Durand Ave. at about 6:30 pm that night.

TMJ4 News Samuel Polenski, a 16-year-old, suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run while riding his bike home from work.

“I just immediately froze—rush of thoughts like what just happened? Who is this person?” Polenski said. “I’m just thinking and praying that nothing is broken.”

His prayers were answered. Polenski didn’t break anything, but he wasn’t completely unscathed.

“I’m still kind of shook,” he said. “Head hurts. Legs hurt. Arms hurt. Neck hurts.”

After getting hit, overwhelmed and a little disoriented, Polenski picked up his bike and limped the rest of the way home. That’s when his mom Randi Nelson found him.

TMJ4 News Randi Nelson, Samuel's mom, wants the person responsible to be found.

Nelson said she called the police and took her son to the hospital to get checked out.

“I didn’t understand why this lady couldn’t stop,” She said. “It’s inhumane to hit somebody and take off.”

Nelson said he’s happy her son only sustained minor injuries but believes things could’ve been much worse. That’s why she wants the person responsible to be held accountable—possibly have their driver’s license reevaluated.

Watch: Mom looking for the driver who hit her son while riding his bike.

Racine mom asking for help finding hit-and-run driver

She’s now asking for the community’s help tracking down the driver.

Meanwhile, her son Polenski said it’ll be a while before he’s comfortable getting on another bike.

Both mom and son said they forgive the driver; they just want to make sure that driver isn’t a danger to others on the road.



