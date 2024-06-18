Supporters already lining up for Former President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Racine

Former President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Racine Tuesday afternoon.

It will be his first visit to Wisconsin since calling Milwaukee a "horrible city". His campaign staff said Trump was referring to crime and what he calls voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Despite the comment, turnout for Trump's visit to Racine is still going strong. TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with voters as early as 5:30 in the morning on Tuesday. Many arrived early with lawn chairs, coolers and snacks ready to camp out until doors opened. Supporters said they have struggled the last four years with Biden in office so the chance to hear how Trump plans to make improvements is worth the wait.

The former president will visit the Racine Festival Hall to talk about plans to "ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order." Trump is expected to share his thoughts on how "Bidenomics" has created suffering for families in Wisconsin.

According to a press release issued by Trump, "prices soared nearly 20% since Biden took office." Trump goes on to claim that Biden's policies have "spiked crime" across the state which again is why his campaign said he made the "horrible city" comment in the first place.

Despite the comment, Trump supporters in Racine haven't wavered. Many say they want to be part of history and look forward to hearing what they say is the truth from Donald Trump.

"Well, I think for me it’s our country," said Helen Starrett. "Our nation is at very pivotal time for a nation and also historical never before has this happened the situation, and I just want to be part of history."

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Daphnie Lattimore and Helen Starrett are two Trump supporters who camped out early to hear him speak.

"Yes, I'm a Trump supporter and I want to be part of history," said Daphnie Lattimore."I want to get close so early as good."

The event is open to the public and those interested can purchase tickets here.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and Trump is expected to start speaking at 3:00 p.m.

