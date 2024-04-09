Strangers share solar eclipse glasses and a good time in Racine

For the first time in his 77 years of life, James Bland witnessed a solar eclipse Monday afternoon with dozens in Racine.

Racine Public Library was quite the hotspot for people hoping to get their hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses and witness the rare cosmic event.

“I was informed they were sold out at Walmart and Target and also at Menards,” Bland said. “So, I beat it down here, checked out a book about golfing and here I am waiting in line.”

Bland was at the front of a line of more than 100 people that wrapped around the shelves at the library.

He said he decided to come because his children in Texas encouraged him to check it out, so they could share the experience even when states apart.

“Kind of phenomenal that it’s covering the sun like that,” Bland said as he looked up at the sky in awe. “That is something, something special.”

Unfortunately, not everyone at the library was lucky enough to get a pair of glasses. Librarians said the special sunglasses were hard to come by even for them.

However, many who were first in line helped others work around the shortage, sharing their glasses and connecting with people they met for the first time that day.

“It’s a community at the end of the day,” Kayla Fawcett said.

Fawcett said she was excited to be able to witness the solar eclipse, especially because she knew her kids would be watching it too in school.

“I’m excited to be able to share the experience, later tonight we can, you know all talk about it and I can kind of relate to them,” she said. “I’ve always loved like the stars and the moon and just space in general.”

Fawcett said she’s fascinated with the idea of something so far away having such a huge impact on things like ocean waves.

On top of the outdoor viewing party, the library also live-streamed the solar eclipse and offered eclipse-inspired craft activities.

