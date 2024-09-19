Staff at the Racine Zoo are getting excited for spooky season! From Jack-o-lantern nights to old fashioned cocktail night, the zoo's calendar is jam packed this fall season.

Racine Zoo's executive director Beth Heidorn joined the TMJ4 News Today team to talk about all the fun coming up on the calendar.

On September 26th - November 3rd, stop by the zoo for Jack-o-Lantern Nights — over 1000 will light up the night at the Zoo! Take a stroll through a dedicated pathway to become immersed in dazzling lights and charming decorations.

On September 27th, visit the Zoo for OktoBEARfest from 6-9 p.m. Prepare your tastebuds for a German-themed night of beer tasting from your very out souvenir sampling glass!

And on Saturday, October 5th, come on down for Old Fashioned Cocktail Night from 6-9p.m. Sample old fashioneds from local competitors while listening to live music on Lake Michigan.

You can see the Zoo's full calendar of events here.

Watch the full interview with Heidorn above.

