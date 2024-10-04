Recording reveals DNR rep gave go-ahead to release 'sick' woodchuck

RACINE, Wis. — A newly-released recording revealed Department of Natural Resources officials gave Racine police permission to release a woodchuck that bit a local man without testing for diseases after the agency previously denied knowledge of the incident.

Craig Thomas was bitten by the wild animal near State and Superior St. in Racine back in mid-August when he came to the aid of his wife Sharon and their dog who was in a confrontation with the woodchuck.

Tahleel Mohieldin Racine police released a woodchuck after it attacked a resident and neighbors want to know why.

Craig managed to secure the wild animal in a suitcase but when Racine Police arrived on the scene, they let the animal go.

When TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin learned of Thomas’ story she reached out to Racine police for answers. A spokesperson said the state’s DNR advised them to let it go.

However, a DNR official at the time said they knew nothing of it. A newly-released recording proves they did.

The transcript reads as follows:

DNR Rep: “What do you got?”



Racine County Dispatch: "They’re asking me if you would like the groundhog or should they just release it.”



DNR Rep: “Uh, they’re probably best off just releasing it.”



Racine County Dispatch: “That’s what I thought but I’m like I’ll check with you first.”



DNR Rep: “Yeah”

The new information has the couple again calling for accountability and asking their community members not to make light of the situation as they work to move past it.

“I honestly feel that was negligent on their case,” Sharon said. “If somebody got bit by an animal they are to automatically be tested.”

TMJ4’s Mohieldin reached back out to the DNR and a Public Information Officer (PIO) from the Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection responded.

The PIO response:

Speaking for our division, we are unaware the program or person WTMJ contacted to check if the DNR was aware. Our local conservation warden team was made aware by the Racine-based law enforcement dispatch. However, we cannot address the division, party or person the WTMJ newsroom contacted because we were not advised.

TMJ4 contacted a PIO from the DNR Office of Communications back in August, and they said the agency works with law enforcement and health officials to ensure the animal is collected and tested for rabies.

However, after obtaining the call log, we reached out for another statement through email. The DNR Public Safety Division PIO updated their comment and said the agency does not determine if animals should be captured and tested for rabies.

