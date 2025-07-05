Rain can't wash away Racine's Fourth of July cheer; parade-goers enjoy festivities

RACINE, Wis. — Folks celebrating the Fourth of July in Racine didn't let cloudy skies and a little drizzle rain on their parade, figuratively that is.

Umbrellas, raincoats, and canopies filled more than 2.5 miles of the city's Main St. as hundreds of parade-goers turned up for the 89th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

Tahleel Mohieldin Suellen Krahn (left) and Joshua Krahn (center) attended the Racine Fourth of July Parade.

"We've been coming to the parade since I was born," said Suellen Krahn, a long-time Racine resident. "We’re not going to miss it."

"As far as the weather, I mean it is kind of, you know, eh," said Bobby Shelby, who grew up in Racine. "But you know I love that everybody's still out here and enjoying themselves."

The community came together to celebrate not only the nation's history but their local pride.

Tahleel Mohieldin Bobby Shelby (left) and Naomi Nelson (right) attended the Fourth of July Parade in Racine Friday.

"It's a tradition, it's something that we do every year, and my daughter she didn't want to miss it," said Naomi Nelson, who also grew up in Racine.

This year's theme, "Roots in Racine," was meant to highlight the city's industry, heritage, and people which organizers say make Racine one of a kind.

"We're still here with all the guys, everybody's all around. It's been fantastic," added Joshua Krahn, another Racine native. "It’s a great time with family and friends.”

"It is interesting for the kids, it's interesting for the adults," Krahn added. "We just love being together and seeing all of the floats and all that sort of stuff."

