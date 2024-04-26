Racine Zoo gearing up for a busy month in May

The Racine Zoo is gearing up for a busy month in May.

Executive Director Beth Heidorn joined TMJ4 Today to talk about some of the fun events for the whole family.

On Sunday, May 12th, stop by the Zoo for a Mother's Day Brunch featuring a catered buffet and a giraffe encouter.

If you're in the mood for a good cocktail, you might enjoy the Bloody Mary Fest on May 18th. Visitors will be able to sample a bloody mary from each participating competitor and vote for their favorite.

