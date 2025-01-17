Racine Zoo closes Friday to mourn Jabari, beloved Masai giraffe

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo is closed Friday, Jan. 17, to honor the loss of Jabari, a Masai giraffe and fan favorite.

The zoo announced Jabari’s death in a press release Thursday, explaining that he suffered a fall in his holding area and was unable to stand despite efforts by staff, specialists, and the Racine and Milwaukee fire departments.

More than 50 animal care specialists from across Wisconsin worked late into the evening to help him, but were unsuccessful.

Racine Zoo Since his arrival at the Racine Zoo in October of 2017, Jabari has been a fan favorite of the Zoo’s summertime visitors, through his participation in Giraffe Feedings, Education chats, and visits to the Land of the Giants. This past fall, Jabari helped us welcome Shaq to the Zoo, and they became fast friends this winter in their winter holding area.

Jabari had been a beloved fixture at the zoo since his arrival in October 2017, delighting visitors during giraffe feedings, educational chats, and visits to the Land of the Giants.

This past fall, Jabari welcomed Shaq, another giraffe, to the zoo. The two quickly became companions in their winter holding area.

The news of Jabari's death comes just months after Mac, a 19-year-old giraffe at the zoo, died in November 2024 from age-related health issues.

Racine Zoo Mac was a fan favorite at the Racine Zoo’s Giraffe Encounters, towering over guests as they were able to feed him a snack of lettuce and take a picture with him. His keepers often called him by his nicknames, “Mac-a-moose”, and “Macaroni”. T

The zoo remains closed Friday to allow staff to grieve and care for its other animals.

