Racine Zoo closes Friday to mourn Jabari, beloved Masai giraffe

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo is closed Friday, Jan. 17, to honor the loss of Jabari, a Masai giraffe and fan favorite.
The zoo announced Jabari’s death in a press release Thursday, explaining that he suffered a fall in his holding area and was unable to stand despite efforts by staff, specialists, and the Racine and Milwaukee fire departments.
More than 50 animal care specialists from across Wisconsin worked late into the evening to help him, but were unsuccessful.
Jabari had been a beloved fixture at the zoo since his arrival in October 2017, delighting visitors during giraffe feedings, educational chats, and visits to the Land of the Giants.
This past fall, Jabari welcomed Shaq, another giraffe, to the zoo. The two quickly became companions in their winter holding area.
The news of Jabari's death comes just months after Mac, a 19-year-old giraffe at the zoo, died in November 2024 from age-related health issues.
The zoo remains closed Friday to allow staff to grieve and care for its other animals.
