Racine Zoo celebrates the birth of newest member to zoo family

The Racine Zoo has announced the birth of the newest member to their zoo family… a Hartmann’s Mountain zebra!

Born at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 25, this is the second Hartmann’s Mountain zebra to be born at the Racine Zoo.

The birth of this zebra was a recommendation from the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan and is an essential addition to the Hartmann’s Mountain zebra population.

Mother, Promise, and father, Obi, welcomed their new baby boy after a year-long, happily uneventful pregnancy.

Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo ensured a safe birth by keeping a close eye on Promise every day and night for weeks, watching with a night vision camera. They also tracked all of her behaviors, including eating and sleeping.

The Racine Zoo says mother and baby will be off exhibit to bond until the weather is consistently warmer. Check out the zoo’s Facebook page for updates on mom and baby.

One thing is still missing… a name! Racine Zoo will be launching a name-the-baby contest soon, so get your ideas ready.

The zoo also says there will be exclusive zebra apparel available soon. All funds raised by the contest and apparel will support the care of the new baby zebra.

Check out Racine Zoo’s website for more information on the contest and apparel, along with updates on the little one.



