Dozens of people in Racine gathered Friday morning to witness a long-awaited homecoming and honor a military hero for his service.
After being declared Missing in Action while fighting in World War II, 80 years ago to the day, Staff Sgt. Ralph Bode was laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.
SSgt. Bode’s plane was tragically shot down in Germany, and decades later, his remains were finally recovered and identified.
“I’m glad he’s at rest. I’m glad that he’s with his family,” Lynn Leiting said. “I’m glad that the United States doesn’t give up.”
Leiting said she was inspired by Bode’s story because her own father served in WWII. She’s thankful he made it back home alive but feels compelled to recognize those like SSgt. Bode who didn’t.
On Friday, supporters of his legacy watched as another military aircraft flew over the service in his honor. The plane flew above at exactly 10:03 a.m. to mark the precise moment that Bode was reported to have lost his life 80 years prior.
For Bode’s family and friends, who held out hope for his return, the service was a chance for closure.
Watch: Racine WWII airman laid to rest in hometown after 80 years MIA
Racine County Veterans Services Officer Shawn Rivers, a spokesperson for the fallen hero’s family, said his loved ones have been amazed by the outpouring of support.
“They just want to let everybody know, thank you for all of the love,” Rivers said.
In honor of Bode’s return, flags across Wisconsin flew at half-staff Friday as Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order.
