RACINE, Wis. — Despite seeing parts of her car patched up with tape following an incident on the road, Lisa Radwill of Racine has chosen to be grateful.
“All I kept saying was it could have been way worse,” Radwill said. “Thank goodness it didn't come up and hit the windshield or something like that. That could have been really bad.”
The damage to her car happened Monday night near Meachem Road and Taylor Avenue on her way home from dinner when Radwill believes her car was hit by a spare tire that fell from another vehicle.
"I didn't know what was happening,” she recalled. “You know, it was just a loud bang, a long bang.”
Watch: Racine woman says spare tire loose on road damaged her car
She said the other driver sped off before she knew it. Luckily, most of the damage was limited to her bumper, and her car was still drivable.
She made the rest of the trip home driving slowly with her hazard lights on.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the incident but did not have any information about the other driver.
“I wouldn't recommend doing something like that to somebody,” Radwill said. “I mean, everybody's already going through some stuff. We could've worked it out.”
Police said it's possible the spare tire may have rolled off a pickup truck.
