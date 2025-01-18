Racine Woman arrested after bomb threat at County Jail

RACINE, Wis. — A 29-year-old woman is in custody after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said she told a county employee she had placed a bomb at the Racine County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the scare occurred around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and that immediate precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the facility, its occupants, and the public.

Racine County deputies quickly coordinated a response from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to handle the suspicious package.

Upon arrival, their technicians X-rayed the item and determined it was not an explosive device, posing no hazard to the facility, its occupants, or the public.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Racine woman, was located and taken into custody at 2:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s office staff said the woman told others she planned to “blow up” the building and claimed there was a bomb inside the package she had left.

An investigation is ongoing, and the woman remains in custody. No other individuals are believed to be involved, and there is no further danger to the facility, its occupants, or the public.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad for their swift response and expertise in handling such events.

