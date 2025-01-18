Watch Now
NewsRacine County

Actions

Racine Woman arrested after bomb threat at County Jail

Racine County deputies coordinated with the Kenosha County Bomb Squad. Technicians X-rayed it and confirmed it was not an explosive, posing no threat to the facility or public.
racine county jail
Google Maps
The Racine County Jail complex.
racine county jail
Posted
and last updated

RACINE, Wis. — A 29-year-old woman is in custody after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said she told a county employee she had placed a bomb at the Racine County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the scare occurred around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and that immediate precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the facility, its occupants, and the public.

Racine County deputies quickly coordinated a response from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to handle the suspicious package.

Upon arrival, their technicians X-rayed the item and determined it was not an explosive device, posing no hazard to the facility, its occupants, or the public.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Racine woman, was located and taken into custody at 2:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s office staff said the woman told others she planned to “blow up” the building and claimed there was a bomb inside the package she had left.

An investigation is ongoing, and the woman remains in custody. No other individuals are believed to be involved, and there is no further danger to the facility, its occupants, or the public.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad for their swift response and expertise in handling such events.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC MOHIELDIN.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Tahleel Mohieldin